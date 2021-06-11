Netflix Celebrates Geeked Week With New Trailers For The Witcher Season 2, Cuphead, League Of Legends And More | Entertainment

Today is day 5 of Netflix’s Geeked Week, and he is dedicating it to presenting series based on video games. Don’t miss the trailers!

Netflix is ​​in full Geek week, and every day it is showing new trailers of its new series. Today it is the turn of the videogames, so if you are a gamer you will enjoy with them. And if you like good series, too …

It is time to see the first advances of Season 2 of The Witcher, the first Cuphead trailer, and another League of Legends trailer.

This is the first fragment that has been leaked from the The Witcher season 2 trailer, which will be official in a matter of hours. We will update the news as soon as it is available. While you can see the first images of Ciri as an adult:

Ciri, who will have a very special relationship with El Brujo (we don’t want to spoil anyone who hasn’t played the games or read the books) was a girl in the first season, but here we see her turned into an adult woman.

It sure has a primary role in season 2 the witcher, which currently has no release date, although Netflix has confirmed that it will be this year.

Another highly anticipated trailer is the Cuphead, the animated series based on the popular video game available for PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox:

Cuphead is an arcade platform that has triumphed thanks to its simple but highly difficult gameplay, and its graphics inspired by classical animation from the early years of the 20th century.

As we can see, the series has respected this animation. We can discover one of the baddies of the game, King Dice, although we are left with the desire to see how the protagonists cup heads look …

The official channel of League of Legends on Twitter, the mythical multiplayer game that triumphs as eSport, also shows us an exclusive clip of Arcane:

League of Legends It will premiere on Netflix in the second half of 2021.

More series are being presented at the moment, so if they announce something interesting we will update the news with the new trailers.

And meanwhile, rumors grow that Netflix is ​​preparing its own streaming video game platform, in the style of Google Stadia. Does anyone doubt it after watching these trailers?

In addition, Netflix today launched a new proposal, which is not a series or movie.