Netflix Cancels Three Series Overnight!

Everything seems to indicate that for some it has been filled with disappointment to continue watching their favorite series, as the Netflix platform has made a decision and has canceled a total of three series, so many are confused.

The platform streaming most famous throughout the world, it is undoubtedly known on many occasions for its tendency to cancel series from its catalog, even some that have been relatively successful among its subscribers.

It is for that small reason that today we will mention those three series that uncle Netflix wanted to say goodbye forever to its continuation in the catalog.

Unfortunately, the platform He has taken out the weeder again and has taken three series from his catalog; two newcomers and a third who was in her fifth and final season.

Without further ado, we mention those series that unfortunately we will not know what else follows in their history, so take note and it is better that you do not get traumatized with them, because it is not worth doing.

1

Irregular

A series of supernatural crimes are investigated in Victorian London involving Dr. Watson and his mysterious partner, Sherlock Holmes.

That’s right, the series will not continue beyond its first eight episodes despite its good audience data on the streaming platform.

So far the reasons behind that decision are unknown, which has been taken just over a month since its premiere at the end of March.

It should be noted that the series has crept into the Nielsen charts (which measure audiences in ‘streaming’), even surpassing ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​on Disney + and collecting close to 643 million viewing minutes.

two

The Duchess,

The Duchess is a 2020 British comedy-drama streaming television series created by and starring Katherine Ryan.

It premiered on Netflix on September 11, 2020. On April 29, 2021, the series was canceled after one season.

3

The last kingdom

Young Uhtred loses his Saxon father in battle and his uncle Aelfric steals his lands and inheritance.

The boy also becomes a warrior, but his surrogate family is killed and Uhtred finds themselves alone.