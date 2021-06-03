Netflix cancels The Legacy of Jupiter. Do you agree?

The platform would seek to expand the Millarworld, but considered that a second season for The Legacy of Jupiter was not the best option in this regard. This was said by the creator of such a universe.

It did not take more than one season for Netflix will cancel his “star series of the year”, The Legacy of Jupiter. The show came to the platform with great fanfare and cymbals, as it was a face-to-face competition with the best superhero productions on the market.

To stand up to the horde of comic book titles from Disney + What Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki (upcoming release), as well as the reveal of Amazon prime, The Boys, the world’s most popular streaming platform, Netflix, had to do something.

In their attempts not to stay out of fashion, they turned to the creations of Mark Millar, one of the most recognized graphic writers on the planet. After his conversations with the writer, the company obtained the rights to adapt one of the best-known plots of the writer.

However, the final product was not received according to the expectations of the executives. Critics and the public admitted to being disappointed in what the study presented. The cast, costume design, and original concept weren’t enough arguments to convince viewers.

In the midst of a difficult decision, the company was forced to abandon plans to renew the project for a second season. This is what the creator, Millar, said about it:

“Considering where we are going next, we have made the difficult decision to let our incredible cast leave the show. This is while we continue to carefully develop all the realms of the Legacy of Jupiter saga. “

With the above, the editor argues that it would not be a final goodbye. The choice is made because they are thinking of creating other programs with stories within the same universe. Still, “we are sure that we will come back to it later,” added the novelist in an interview with Deadline.

Finally, one of those plans was known. It is an anime series called Supercrooks, inspired by the comics of the same name. There is still no data regarding it, but it is expected to be in the catalog by the end of this 2021.