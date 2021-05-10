Netflix cancels series after one season

Created by Tom bidwell like a reinvention of Sherlock Holmes, ‘Irregular‘has been canceled after a season on Netflix, All series renewed and canceled in 2021.

Netflix has once again pulled the ax of cancellations, and this time it was up to ‘The irregular’, one of his most outstanding premieres of 2021 and that will not continue beyond its first season. The reasons behind that decision, which has been made just over a month since its release in late March, are unknown. It cannot be due to a lack of follow-up: the series has crept into the Nielsen charts (which measure audiences in ‘streaming’) even surpassing ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​on Disney + and collecting about 643 million viewing minutes.

Set in London during the Victorian era, ‘The Irregular’ followed in the footsteps of a group of teenagers who worked as researchers for Dr. John Watson and Sherlock Holmes. A reinvention of the classic characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, turned into a crime drama with supernatural overtones and a young cast led by Thaddea Graham as Bea, the leader of the group, and who completed the characters of Spike (McKell David), Billy (Jojo macari), Leopold (Harrison Osterfield) and Bea’s younger sister Jessie (Darci shaw). What’s more, Royce pierreson played Dr. Watson and Henry Lloyd-Hughes to Sherlock Holmes.

Created by Tom bidwell, the series stays in the starting box, like so many other Netflix series, from ‘Girlboss’ to ‘Daybreak’, which were also canceled after a single season. Could it be resurrected on another platform or format?

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io