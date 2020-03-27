Netflix cancels new season of series Messiah | Instagram

The Netflix platform has undergone many changes in recent weeks and the last news it announced was the cancellation of the controversial Serie “Messiah“that although it caused quite controversy did not meet expectations than expected.

It is worth mentioning that the first season, which was created by Michael Petroni, Some interest was created by showing a religious leader in the middle of the contemporary era, but that was not enough for Netflix, who decided to cancel it.

The series reportedly failed to reach impress as it was due to the audience and that is why they did not renew to continue recording.

Actor Will Travel shared the news through his official account of Instagram and expresses how you feel about the decision that was made.

Today is a very sad day. I just got news from Netflix that there will be no #messiah season 2, I wanted to say to all the fans thanks for your support and love. I wish things were different, “wrote the actor.

The first season, which apparently did not please religious people, features 10 chapters which tell the story of the trajectory of a unknown man who became a world-renowned figure with a possible divine origin.

However, he received a endless criticism from groups Muslims, who complained about the way the argument annexed about holiness and had a very misuse of terms and words that confuse people.

This controversial series is a suspense thriller with a bit of political touches, where the agent of the FBI try to discover the true intentions of a man anonymous without origin any.

This person was trying to get millions of people to have again faith in the return of a leader with certain characteristics of Jesus Christ who would change the world in a certain way.

Despite the criticism, it should be noted that before its premiere, it had already begun to cause some confusion, so it was clarified that the plot was based on fiction and it was not related to something real or current.

Messiah is a work of fiction, it is not based on any character, figure or religion. Everything on Netflix shows information to help its subscribers make decisions about what is right for them and their families, ”a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

In Petroni’s way of thinking, what he wanted was to make a reflection on the interpretation of Islam today and the facts of violence.

In the end, the series ended up becoming a disappointment that failed to satisfy subscribers or critics.

.