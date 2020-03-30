Deadline reports that Netflix has canceled its series ‘Tables’ after the broadcast of its first season. Will Travel, who played the character of Will Mathers in the series, was the first to announce this cancellation on Instagram:

“Today is a very sad day,” he wrote. “I just received news from Netflix that there will be no second season of #messiah. I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different.”

Several reasons could be argued for the cancellation of this series. For example, the difficulty of filming a second season in the midst of a global epidemic due to the coronavirus, as well as the tremendously negative reaction generated in various sectors that even attempted to boycott the series.

Provocative and timely, ‘Mesas’ explores the lines between religion, faith and politics. It relates the reaction of the modern world to a man who first appears in the Middle East creating a wave of followers around him who claim that he is the Messiah.

Is it sent from God or is it a dangerous fraud determined to dismantle the geopolitical order of the world? The story unfolds from multiple points of view, including a young CIA agent, an Israeli Shin Bet officer, a Latino preacher, and his Texan daughter, a Palestinian refugee, and the media, among others.

Starring Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi and John Ortiz, Michael Petroni (‘The Book Thief’) is the creator of this series whose first season has had a total of ten episodes, six directed by James McTeigue and four directed by Kate Woods.