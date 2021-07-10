Netflix cancels Katherine Langford’s ‘Damn’ series

Another series that will not have a second season: Netflix has canceled ‘Damn’, the Katherine Langford series (‘For thirteen reasons’). The series based on the Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller best-seller centers on Nimue, a young woman whose destiny is to become the Lady of the Lake from the King Arthur legend. The character has been reinterpreted over the years in novels, movies and series for his mysterious backstory and in this version the idea of ​​what would happen if Excalibur chose a queen is raised.

It has reported the cancellation Deadline, which has not given details of the reasons that have led Netflix not to want to produce a second season, but the first ten episodes received mixed reviews and a tepid response from the audience in its first week of release, back on July 17, 2020. Along with Langford they participated in the series Devon Tyrell as Arturo, Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Tom Wheeler was the showrunner for ‘Damn’, while Miller was an executive producer.

Other four

And the cancellation of ‘Damn’ does not come alone because this week Netflix has canceled another 4 series: ‘The Crew’ and ‘Country Comfort’ after the first season, ‘Mr. Iglesias’ that ends with 3, and ‘Bonding’ that ends after its second season. The one without the same drama is Shonda Rhimes who has expanded her contract with the streaming platform for more movies. virtual reality, games and many new series from Shondaland.