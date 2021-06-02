Netflix cancels Jupiter’s Legacy series but there will be Supercrooks spin-off

Netflix converts its recent premiere “Jupiter’s Legacy” in an authentic universe based on the work of Mark Millar. Almost a month after the premiere of the series on the streaming platform, gives the green light for a live action series from Supercrooks, which enters the supervillain story from Millarworld, as the next installment in the Jupiter’s Legacy series.

However, this comes alongside the sad news that “Jupiter’s Legacy” will not continue as a series. As Netflix and Millar are going in different creative directions on how to continue with the franchise and with talent options expiring soon, the streamer has chosen to end the series, thus freeing the cast of actors led by Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels.

We’re confident we’ll get back to it later, ”Millar said of Jupiter’s Legacy, which could come back in a different iteration, according to sources.

It should be remembered that Netflix has made an anime series adaptation of the Supercrooks, the heist comic with superpowers about eight supervillains written by Millar and drawn by Leinil Francis Yu, which will be released later this year. The first glimpse will arrive at the Annecy Festival later this month.

Although there are characters in the comics that intersect between Supercrooks and Jupiter’s Legacy, the live-action adaptation of Supercrooks is in its early stages, so it’s unclear if the characters from the first season of “Jupiter’s Legacy” could make the leap. up to her. It must be remembered that back in 2012, when the comic was launched, there were plans to make a film about this group and director Nacho Vigalondo was chosen to make it.

