Netflix cancels ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ but bets on another series set in its universe: ‘Supercrooks’

One season … And home! ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ joins Netflix’s long list of cancellations, a streaming platform that has already built a reputation around that impatience: the same as it gives the green light, it cancels without a second thought if a first season does not give the desired results. So this series, created by Steven S. DeKnight and starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb, will not continue its journey, but instead we can see the adaptation of another comic from his comic universe. The own creator of this superheroic corner, Mark Millar, has confirmed the relief stating that he is “very proud” of the work done by the entire team in that one season of ‘Legacy’.

Millar, through his Twitter account, continues to reveal that indeed they already have their sights set on the next thing after said farewell: “They have asked me a lot about what we are planning next with this world and the answer is see what the super villains are doing. I’ve always loved crime stories, from Scorcese to Tarantino, and supervillains are always the funniest part of any superhero proposition. Doing something exclusively focused on the villains they fight against, seems incredibly cool to me. so we’re going to explore what it’s like to be a bad boy in a world full of good guys who want to put you in jail. ”

“‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is a very wide and rich space with many characters, so I’m happy to share that our next step is a live action version of the ‘Supercrooks’ comic that I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years ago. Considering where we are going next, we have made the difficult decision to release our incredible cast from their contract with the series, to pour ourselves into developing the ‘Legacy’ series across the board. “

Betting on the dark side

As Millar himself has pointed out, the bad guys give a lot of play, hence the new series is going to be structured around the villains of its universe, just as ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ was based on its heroes. So far so good, The “complicated” comes if we take into account that on Netflix we will also see an anime series of ‘Supercrooks’. “‘Supercrooks’ will first appear as a Studio Bones Anime series later this year. Leinil Yu and I have created a lot of new things for this adaptation and it looks great,” adds Millar. delighted that the same characters make the leap from animation to the aforementioned live-action. We will see how the play goes to Netflix.