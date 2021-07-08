Netflix cancels four series out of nowhere! Find out which ones | Instagram

The famous platform Netflix has announced that it has canceled a total of four original comedy series and some after just one season: In the Boxes (The Crew), Bonding, Mr. Iglesias and Country Comfort.

As you can see, Netflix is ​​one of the platforms that is most committed to the diversity, variety and freshness of its content.

However, it is also one of the most complicated, since if they do not work, do not hesitate to cancel them even overnight.

To be honest, there have been very notorious cases, such as Jupiter’s Legacy, called to be one of the references of the superhero genre to compete with Amazon with The Boys and Disney + with Marvel, and it ended up being one of its biggest failures.

Last weekend, the red logo platform announced the dismissal of four series, and all of them have something in common: there are four sitcoms, which will end after only one season in the case of two of them.

1

In the pits (The Crew)

This series came out in February of this year, and it was a sitcom focused on a very particular environment: NASCAR racing.

It was led by Kevin James, and although it will not continue, Netflix has signed with James to produce and star in a new comedy.

two

Country Comfort

It is also canceled after just one season and was starring Katherine McPhee, actress and singer, and told the story of a country singer who happens to work as a babysitter.

3

Mr. Iglesias

Starring Mexican actor and comedian Gabriel Iglesias and created by Kevin Hench, it was canceled after three seasons, following a high school teacher, involved with his personal stories.

Although it will not continue, Netflix will continue to count on Iglesias for its stand-up monologue specials.

4

Bonding

He’ll be left with just two seasons – it was a comedy-drama starring Zoe Levin as a dominatrix psychology student, introducing her friend Pete to the world of BDSM.

Netflix cancels the sitcom, but signs again with its creator, Rightor Doyle, for another to develop a new series.