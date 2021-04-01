Netflix buys rights to ‘Knives Out 2’ and ‘Knives Out 3’

Netflix knows very well that original content is the key to maintaining the leadership in the streaming video battle. For that reason, the company opened the portfolio and acquired the rights to Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, the sequels to the feature film directed by Rian Johnson. According to Variety, Netflix disbursed $ 450 million dollars, a colossal figure that highlights its aggressive strategy to keep its exclusive catalog afloat.

According to Deadline, Netflix competed with Apple TV + and Amazon Prime Video to obtain the aforementioned rights. In the end, the other two services decided to withdraw from the contest; Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 will be Netflix exclusive. It is worth mentioning that Daniel Craig, the protagonist of the first film, will reprise his role in the next two installments. The detective is expected to embark on another adventure to solve new homicides, so we will see new faces in the cast.

In addition, Shooting for Knives Out 2 will begin during June 2021 in Greece. Of course, at the moment there is no release date. While the film industry is hoping to operate “normal” this year, the reality is that many production companies prefer to be cautious when it comes to disclosing their release schedule. Even streaming video platforms have been affected, as multiple productions stopped their filming to attend to sanitary measures.

Another hit to theaters

Obviously withdraw Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 of the big screen is another hit for theaters; although not as significant as a Disney blockbuster might be. ‌Knives Out generated $ 302 million at the international box office, a not inconsiderable amount. Rian Johnson’s film did not attract as many reflections prior to its release, yet the positive reviews piqued audience interest in many parts of the world.

Knives Out was nominated for multiple awards, including “Best Original Screenplay” at the Oscars in 2020. He also stood out in the nominations of the Golden Globe Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, among others. It was also the film that reactivated Rian Johnson’s career after his questionable work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This film divided the fans of the universe created by George Lucas.

