Netflix bet on video games, competition for Xbox! | Reform

The Netflix platform, which has become quite popular, is preparing for a new market by adding one more category to its content, we talk about the video game.

This surprise was shared recently by a person who decided not to be identified due to the licenses of the platform as well as the privacy of the matter, however those who have realized this new incursion are excited.

At the moment the cost of the subscription will not increase, however this could be the perfect excuse to increase the prices of the subscription in the future, perhaps in a couple of years.

Also read: His heart is not right, he worries actor of A Family of Ten

To this day the competition of Netflix They do not have this option, so this will surely help you increase the number of subscribers, since there was no increase last quarter on the platform.

The person in charge of working on this new project is Mike verdu who has long worked at Facebook, being also a former executive of Electronic Arts, Verdu will join the Netflix platform as Vice President of Development of Games as he did on Facebook, he will respond directly with Greg peters who is director of operations, they will surely make an excellent team.

The project to launch videogames and become a direct competition for PlayStation Y Xbox, It is planned to be launched in 2022, the informant according to the El Financiero portal has already announced the search for several positions to work as developers, surely in the following year we will find great surprises in terms of content and its new games.

Surely launching games in the platform It will be an advantage of Netflix over the other digital platforms since so far they do not have this service.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Apparently only Apple has an option for games in addition to video games, only that it has an extra charge for this service unlike Netflix that for the moment will not charge for this extra service, according to what the person familiar with has mentioned the project.

It is said that there are already some indications about this new game application, with some files hidden in the depths of the platform and that some of the video games will be based precisely on their included programs Stranger things.

Surely Netflix will start with very few games and as time passes and it has acceptance by subscribers it will continue to create more, without a doubt the platform does not stop growing little by little it has dedicated itself to surpassing itself both in its original content and with its catalog.