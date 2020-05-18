Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and even Facebook They had to take measures regarding the quality of the transmission of their videos, as a measure to help ensure that bandwidth is not saturated in each of the sites where consumption of this type of content has increased.

This seems to be beginning to be regulated, at least in Europe, where Netflix has begun to increase the quality of streaming video to standards prior to the coronavirus pandemic, even up to 4K, according to various press reports.

Although it is unknown when the end of COVID-19 can be determined, various countries have begun to implement action plans to achieve what has been called the ‘new normal’ and everything indicates that even entertainment services will have to do so. own.

According to Gizmodo UK, some Netflix users have started to report that the quality of their content views has already been achieved up to 4K HDR and up to 15 Mb / s bitrate, something not seen in the last two months (at least) .

Subscribers in Denmark, Norway and Germany have also noticed this in their services, although it is noted that the company is gradually adjusting in various markets.

Please note that we are working with ISPs to help increase capacity. (…) In the last month alone we have added four times the normal capacity. As conditions improve, we will remove these limitations, ”Netflix said in a statement quoted by The Next Web.

Background

Since March there have been reports on how in various countries there was a reduction in quality in the streaming of the content that users played.

At the time, Netflix and other platforms like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and even for Facebook and Twitter They explained that this is a slight decrease within each type of resolution, although they stated that the video quality was respected.

This was the case in Asia, then in Europe, America and even Mexico, and the reason why the companies determined the adjustment in the bitrate of their videos was to prevent services from collapsing due to excess demand in the derived bandwidth. of social distancing measures, which motivated millions of people to remain in their homes.

Given this context and that in some European countries at least Netflix has already started to regulate the service, it is likely that we will see the same on other platforms and in some weeks also in regions such as Latin America.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299