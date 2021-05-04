Netflix begins filming the series of the creators of Dark | Instagram

If you loved the successful series of Dark This will surely catch your attention, because recently the famous Netflix platform has released great news, as they have begun filming a series of its creators.

“1899” is the name of Netflix’s new bet, which will be full of mystery and will undoubtedly keep your hair standing on end.

Everything seems to indicate that the filming of “1899“, a new historical mystery series from the creators of” Dark “, with an international cast that includes the Spanish actor Miguel Bernardeau (” Elite “), as announced yesterday by Netflix and the German producer Dark Ways in a release.

The creators and producers, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, have brought together a large international cast with the ambition of making “a truly European series, with characters from different countries speaking their native language.

It could be a huge creative benefit for content creators. “

In addition, the cast includes Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier and José Pimentão.

This series will have a total of 8 chapters of one hour each, and follow the mysterious circumstances surrounding the journey of an immigrant ship from the old continent to the new.

Passengers, of different origins and nationalities, are joined by the same hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad.

However, when they discover another migrant ship adrift on the high seas, their journey takes an unexpected turn.

It is worth mentioning that the filming will take place in a custom built virtual set, in fact it is the largest LED technology studio of its kind in Europe, at the Babelsberg studios located on the outskirts of Berlin.

This new infrastructure is completely innovative and cutting-edge for the German production landscape and could be of enormous creative benefit to content creators and filmmakers around the world, “says Baran bo Odar.

As if that were not enough, the creative team behind the cameras is also the German-born and Madrid-based costume designer Bina Daigeler, nominated for an Oscar for “Mulán”.

One of the peculiarities of this new project is that each character played by actors from various European countries will speak in their mother tongue, and this multilingual character is one of the reasons why 1899 will be a “truly European” series.

On the other hand, the German series ‘Dark’ after debuting in 2017 on the platform slowly grew in popularity, until it was considered the best original series on the platform, even surpassing ‘Stranger Things’ (2016-) and even up to 80% chose the title as the best production in the international catalog.

And it is surprising that Netflix’s first original series in German, a foreign product and in its local language, which deals with quantum physics, time travel and paradoxes, has exceeded its condition of risk bet to become number one in the platform’s top 10 in several countries in the premiere of its finale.

In addition, ‘Dark’ is complex, with many implications in its twists, since the truth is not the classic case of sure success and it has become a kind of phenomenon, perhaps due to some of the following factors.

So if you liked me and you were wanting more, this new series will be perfect for you and surely you will not regret it.