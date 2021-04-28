Netflix attacks with everything and will seek to sweep this summer

Netflix has announced many new releases for its catalog this year. The platform will fill the summer with some of them that promise a carousel of emotions.

Summer is coming and now Netflix you are placing your share to enjoy it. The platform launched a video a few hours ago that summarizes its releases for that season of the year. You can’t miss it!

Movies, series and documentaries will enter the entertainment catalog in the coming months and some of these products are among the most anticipated. The Army of the Dead from Zack snyder, Sweet girl with Jason momoa Y United States: El Peliculón, made by Channing tatum, stand out on the list.

Enough has been said about the first of these installments. The director of the latest version of the League of Justice led the creation of a political film about zombies. It was confirmed that the feature film starring Dave Bautista It will have a more serious tone than it seems and will be available from May 14. The creation of a sequel is already in advance of this, Thieves Army.

On the other hand is Sweet Girl, the new appearance of Jason Momoa (Aquaman), who will be accompanied in the cast of Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight). In this you will see a husband, in the style of Relentless search or John wick, ready to end everything to avenge the death of his wife while taking care of their daughter.

Finally, in the mentioned highlights, there is an animation that will feature the voice of Channing Tatum (Magic mike) In the role of George Washington. This title will parody many of the events of the American Revolution and mix it with elements of futuristic fiction.

In addition to these, Netflix will premiere productions such as My first kiss 3, The House of Flowers: The Movie or the return of the legendary Jean Claude Van Damme, on The Last Mercenary.