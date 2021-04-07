Netflix arrives in Spain for lovers of mamporros, the WWE Network

If you like pressing catch, wrestling and battles in general, you are in luck. the WWE Network payment platform It is available now and for the first time in Spain.

The platform, a kind of Netflix of wrestling, it costs 3.99 euros per month (60% less than the usual price, for the launch).

Subscribers to WWE Network in Spain they can see live all the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) paid events, such as the Stellar WrestleMania competitions, the biggest fights that are celebrated, in addition to “thousands of hours of exclusive content, including original programs, reality shows, documentaries and classic fights,” according to the platform.

The next WrestleMania will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, (Florida, USA) in a special two-night event. In Spain, the event will be broadcast live and directly and exclusively, from 2 a.m. on Sunday 11 and Monday 12 April.

Like any other online payment platform, the WWE Network is available anywhere, at any time and through any device, since It can be accessed from all types of televisions, game consoles, mobiles, tablets and computers.