         Netflix Announces Upgrades For Kids On Its Platform, Profile Blocking And Content Filtering

Netflix today announced on its blog a series of measures designed to make more effective parental control on your platform. Certainly improvements that will be welcome in many families.

More options for families

In the Netflix catalog we find movies for all tastes and, in addition, movies for all ages. True, we can create a child account, however, so far nothing prevents a child switch to an adult account and bypass all restrictions.

Among the Netflix ads we find, mainly, the ability to lock profiles with a PIN to prevent others, and especially children, from accessing and using it. In addition, the company has also announced that, from now on, children’s accounts will filter content based on the public valuation of the country of the account.

To this measure is added the specific recall of series and films for a child user and that causes its complete disappearance, nor appears in the results of a search. Finally, the company has added a section in the account settings from which to review the playback and viewing histories of the children’s accounts. A section where we can also turn off the automatic playback of new episodes for these accounts.

Without a doubt interesting measures that will help the children of the house to make use of the service that the parents consider appropriate. It should be remembered that, at least for now, Apple TV, where we can change users freely, is susceptible to children bypassing the age restrictions of their Apple ID simply by changing users. Apple is characterized by offering user experiences with few obstacles or passwords in between, however, we should see some system appear sooner or later in this situation.

