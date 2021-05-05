Netflix announces the start of filming 1899, the new mystery series from the creators of Dark – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Filming began in 1899, a new historical mystery series from the creators of Dark, with an international cast including Spanish actor Miguel Bernardeau (Elite), Netflix and German producer Dark Ways announced today in a statement.

Creators and producers Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have brought together a large international cast with the ambition of making “a truly European series, with characters from different countries speaking in their native language,” says Friese.

The cast is completed by Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier and José Pimentão.

The eight episodes of this series, each lasting one hour, follow the mysterious circumstances surrounding the journey of an immigrant ship from the old continent to the new.

Passengers, of different origins and nationalities, are joined by the same hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But when they discover another migrant ship adrift on the high seas, their journey takes an unexpected turn.

Filming will take place on a custom built virtual set, the largest LED technology studio of its kind in Europe, at the Babelsberg studios outside Berlin.

“This new infrastructure is completely innovative and cutting-edge for the German production landscape and could bring enormous creative benefit to content creators and filmmakers around the world,” says Baran bo Odar.

Also on the behind-the-scenes creative team is Madrid-based German-born costume designer Bina Daigeler, nominated for an Oscar for Mulan.

