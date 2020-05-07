Filmmaker Spike Lee announced on Twitter on Thursday that on June 12 he will present his new movie, “Da 5 Bloods”, on Netflix.

With a cast featuring Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno, and Mélanie Thierry, Da 5 Bloods chronicles the expedition of four African-American veterans of the Vietnam War who return to this country to search for the mortal remains of the fallen leader of their squadron.

The specialized outlet Indiewire assured that, although it will be released on Netflix, Lee was planning to release the film in theaters before the pandemic closed theaters, so, due to the latest changes at the Hollywood Academy, “Da 5 Bloods “may enter the career of the Oscars.

Da 5 Bloods is the director’s first film after BlacKkKlansman (2018), a film that gave him the first Oscar of his career (best adapted screenplay).

Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE, Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm pic.twitter.com/C832EkGorS – Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

However, Lee, one of the most interesting filmmakers of recent decades, had previously received an honorary statuette from the Academy for his outstanding contribution to film.

In the director’s extensive filmography, titles such as She’s Gotta Have It (1986), Do the Right Thing (1989), Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1998), 25th Hour (2002) or Inside Man (2006) stand out.

Always committed to the fight for respect for the African American community and the fight against racism, Lee was one of the protagonists of the last Oscar gala for his implicit criticism of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

“The 2020 presidential election is just around the corner. Let’s mobilize. Let’s be on the right side of history. Let’s make the moral choice of love versus hate,” Lee said without explicitly mentioning the president.

“‘Let’s do the right thing!'” The filmmaker finished referring to Do The Right Thing, the original title of one of his most famous films.

