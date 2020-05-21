We are not exaggerating when we say that 2018 was the year of Luis Miguel. Their number of views grew ridiculously on streaming platforms and after some problems with live performances, the so-called “Sol” refilled venues wherever it was presented.

What happened was something called Luis Miguel, the series, an original Netflix production for Mexico that told the story of the singer’s origins and revealed a couple of the darkest episodes in his life: the relationship with his father, Lusito Rey; and the strange disappearance of his mother, Marcela Basteri.

With a total of 13 episodes, Luis Miguel, the series became a phenomenon of streaming platforms and, why not, of television thanks to its high-profile format that stuck to the famous Mexican soap operas.

The production was starring Diego Boneta in a performance that has been acclaimed for various reasons ranging from the correct characterization, even the good performance. Many characters in the singer’s life were also revealed, such as Issabela Camil or his producer and friend, Hugo López.

Therefore, the announcement that this Thursday, May 21, makes Netflix in relation to Luis Miguel, the series. It turns out that the streaming platform announced that the second season’s departure date is passed for 2021. It was already known that it would leave this 2020 without a scheduled date, but now it is passed to 2021 and we will have to wait for them to confirm the date.

Through TikTok and with Diego Boneta, Netflix released this news that leaves us a little overwhelmed because we have been waiting for two years to know what happened to Marcela … but it gives us more material to work with to create good theories.

Until now, Luis Miguel, the series only had one season that is available on Netflix. In early January, the platform finally revealed that there would be a second season of the series, and it did so with a teaser in which Diego Boneta is seen in two different stages of his career. Since it was interpreted “How is it possible that by my side” in 1996, until “Mexico in the skin” in 2005.

And now, With this announcement we know that we will have to wait for the rest of the year. And by the way, we also know that Diego Boneta is still the perfect person to play the Sun.

