Netflix announces that it will have video games in its catalog – Tomatazos

Netflix has become one of the most successful entertainment companies in recent years. Recreation via streaming has become essential in the lives of many people, especially with the arrival of the pandemic, but it seems that the red giant wants to move to the next level. According to a new Bloomberg report, Netflix has the goal of competing in the video game market and will soon launch a catalog for its consumers.

For a long time, Netflix has been dedicated to the mass production of series and movies, placing its titles among the most consumed in American homes and even in the world. Although his work does not always ooze of the best quality, the advertising campaigns behind each new installment are striking enough to make them the most viewed. And is that Netflix does not beat around the bush, when a product is not successful, they simply cut it off, that is why it has accumulated the fame of canceling series if people do not watch them, it does not matter if the work of the directors scriptwriters or actors is good.

Bloomberg reports that Netflix has hired Mike verdu For its new video games division, he is a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive who will now be in charge of leading the company’s new effort to break through in the interactive entertainment industry. While Verdu will be the vice president of development, it has been announced to Greg peters as the director of operations. They, along with a select group of programmers, will be in charge of working on video games for the platform, as well as a virtual reality experience through Oculus. These plans will take effect in 2022.

But don’t worry, entertainment lovers. According to the report, Netflix does not intend to increase its costs for new games, at least not for now, so consumers will be able to enjoy the news along with the movies and series that are added to the catalog. Geetha ranganathan, site analyst, offers an opinion on Netflix’s new initiative with video games:

This is a natural extension of Netflix’s content strategy, allowing it to extract intellectual property from popular shows like ‘Stranger Things’. Although it may not generate much additional revenue, it will help deepen engagement and increase the attractiveness of the service and pricing power. We don’t expect this to be a tipping point, but it does show that the company will explore new formats to increase time spent on the platform.

At first, Netflix was dedicated to the production of series and films without great impact among the most prestigious awards events, however, with the passage of time its objectives have changed and now we see it more and more present in the maximum celebrations of the seventh art and the small screen. In a few years we discovered that the company founded by Reed hastings He came to change the rules of the game in the world of cinema. While the big Hollywood studios are inclined towards huge and pompous releases, Netflix prefers exclusive releases on its platform, or occasionally in limited theaters if it wants to compete for prizes.

With its new goal regarding video games, Netflix will have the opportunity to increase the consumption of its platform, which is its last goal. It is worth wondering what kind of games you are planning to develop and if they will truly impress the most dedicated on the subject.

