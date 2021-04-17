Netflix announces that Castlevania will end in season 4 and fans react disappointed

The next ten episodes of the Castlevania series – 100% will be the last to come to Netflix, as part of the Konami-created adaptation of the video game series that began in 1986. According to Deadline, the The fourth and final season of this production will arrive on the streaming platform this May 13, but apparently it is among the company’s plans that this is not the only content related to the franchise that subscribers of its service will see since they would be working in expanding this universe that has won over the public from its first season.

Do not miss it: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Castlevania – 100% was a key series in the evolution of Netflix original programming. It reached the small screen thanks to the streaming giant in July 2017 as the first original anime series of that company and was quickly well received by subscribers and critics of specialized media. The three seasons that have aired have an average of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience rating is 88% so it is understood why Netflix might want to do a new series with different characters within the same universe.

This dark medieval fantasy that follows Trevor (Richard Armitage), the last surviving member of the Belmont clan, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish). But Trevor is no longer alone, and now he and his companions race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of Dracula and his sinister war council of vampires. The series was created by prolific comic book writer Warren Ellis, who served as writer and executive producer.

Last summer, Ellis, who at the time had finished the scripts for season 4, faced allegations of sexual misconduct that he strongly denied. A Newsweek report indicates that approximately 60 women reported inappropriate and abusive behavior on the part of the writer. Apparently, Ellis has not had more participation in the Castlevania anime – 100%, and it is very likely that it will not be part of any future production in case it happens, but this will need to be confirmed by the company.

We recommend you: Netflix confirms that Bridgerton will have third and fourth seasons

However, with rumors of a potential new Castlevania-based series, fans are not ready to let go of the production that they have followed since 2017. Since it was confirmed that the fourth batch of episodes would be the last, many hope there will be some. another announcement related to the franchise, but the Netflix anime as such has reached its conclusion. The reactions to the cancellation were immediate, since fans never imagined that the announcement of the premiere date would arrive with the news that they would be the last episodes to reach the service’s catalog. Here are some of the best reactions (via Comic Book):

Me finding out that Castlevania season 4 is going to be released, but also that it is the FINAL SEASON ???

Me finding out that #Castlevania s4 is coming but it’s also the FINAL SEASON ??? pic.twitter.com/GpI9wyaDpR – failed hedonist 🌹 (@pearly_hates) April 16, 2021

Thinking about how the final season of Castlevania will come out next month and I still haven’t finished processing 3 …

thinking about how the final season of castlevania is coming out next month and i am still processing season 3 to this day …….. – mari @ ramadan 🌸🌻 (@mysticwiki) April 16, 2021

Castlevania’s final season this May 13

Castlevania final season on May 13 pic.twitter.com/Iy2vVbNy01 – PotionShop 🐳 (@PotionxShop) April 16, 2021

And suddenly the next (and sadly final) season of Castlevania arrives in less than a month. Is incredible!

aaand suddenly the next (and upsettingly final) season of Castlevania is less than a month away. Thats just neat! pic.twitter.com/BlW16cxxXb – Grogu’s Godfather (@theabbsman) April 16, 2021

Final season?!?! We will have Castlevania season 4 but at what cost

final season?!?!?! we get season 4 of castlevania but at what cost https://t.co/wjH7EDQy9Z pic.twitter.com/3ec92zhw1O – nev 💫 (@valyrianelves) April 16, 2021

The way my eyes missed “last season” at first and got excited for Castlevania’s return so soon

the way my eyes glossed over the “final season” at first and i just got excited for castlevania returning so soon https://t.co/qKdNu2Dnl5 pic.twitter.com/kkVVY3Nr0W – anger ✧ (@fyodorai) April 16, 2021

Ahh Castlevania … it will break my heart to see him go 🙁 Hopefully the final season is great! But they have so many threads open after last season … it will be hard not to rush it all. Also, maybe we have Devil May Cry to continued … please

Ahh Castlevania … it’ll be a heartbreak to see it go 🙁 Hopefully the final season rocks! But they have so many threads open after the last season … it’ll be a tough nut not to rush it all

Plus, maybe we’ll get Devil May Cry next … pretty please 🤩 – Ala 🧚 (@unanimous_alice) April 16, 2021

Continue reading: Zack Snyder couldn’t be more grateful for the Justice League reception