Netflix Announces Season 2 of “Ginny and Georgia” Details!

That’s right, the Netflix platform has finally announced that the series of “Ginny and Georgia” will have season 2, as it has been one of his greatest successes of 2021 and many were left with the intrigue of what will happen in history.

As you may recall, Ginny and Georgia was for several weeks among the most viewed titles on Netflix, however, the platform It had not commented on its continuity until today.

Luckily, its fans will already be able to breathe easy, since the famous platform has made its renewal for a second season official.

The series created by Sarah Lampert tells the story of a thirty-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter who have just moved in hoping to start a new life, and also a longer one, since until now they have not stopped moving.

The streaming platform has announced the news accompanied by a video with statements from several of the protagonists of Ginny and Georgia.

It is worth mentioning that Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter and Raymond Ablack will return to the characters they played in the first season.

However, now we have to wait for more news, because unfortunately there is still no date for the start of the recordings of the second batch of episodes.

As we mentioned earlier, the Serie it’s kind of a more dramatic and disturbing version of Gilmore Girls.

Created by Sarah Lampert, it centers on a mother and daughter accustomed to moving around, fleeing their past, and trying to lead a more stable life by settling in a peaceful New England town.

However, mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) will soon discover that the past easily finds you, while daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) realizes that she is not as ready to lead a normal life as she would like.

The most surprising thing was that Netflix announced that 52 million homes were pending on the lives of Ginny and Georgia since it was its premiere on the platform.

So that was the reason to renew the series are the alleged audience figures, in addition its consumption stood out especially in markets such as the United States, Australia, Kenya and Brazil.

On the other hand, executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator Sarah Lampert have issued a statement thanking the leading actresses for the final result.

We greatly appreciate the incredible response and love you have shown towards Ginny and Georgia. Above all we are grateful to Brianne and Toni, who have set the bar as high as possible at every step. “

It is worth mentioning that the series did not get rid of its share of controversies, since in the last episode of the season, one character criticized another for changing “men faster than Taylor Swift.”

As expected, the singer did not sit well with the comment and took her disgust to social networks, accusing the series of being “deeply s3x1sta” and that there was no need to demean “working women” like her.

Consequently, both the series and actress Antonia Gentry, who plays the character who blurted out the phrase, received a social media boycott from Taylor Swift’s most radical fans.

Luckily for those who do enjoy Ginny and Georgia, this controversy was only an anecdote and Netflix customers saw it as well and thus it has been able to be renewed for a second season.