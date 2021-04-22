Netflix announces returns of ‘the Witcher’, ‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘You’ later this year

Fans of ‘The Witcher’ and ‘You’ will finally be able to see light at the end of the tunnel. These Netflix series have been two of the projects most affected by the delays that the pandemic has produced. Let’s remember that the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill has already been trying to carry out its second season (and has a third announced) for more than a year. But after all, There is very little left for the second season of ‘The Witcher’ and the third of ‘You’ to reach the platform, to which will be added the recent success of Netflix ‘Cobra Kai’ and its fourth season, the first of them exclusively produced by Netflix.

According to Deadline, all of these announcements came at once from the company’s co-CEO and head of content, Ted Sarandos. Sarandos gave the news that all these new seasons would arrive on the platform during the fourth and last quarter of this 2021. He did so through a video intended for Netflix investors, who met with him to discuss the company’s first-quarter financial results.

The announcement was also accompanied by two other projects, this time feature films: the film starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, ‘Red Notice’, and the sci-fi thriller directed by Chris Hemsworth, ‘Escape from Spiderhead’. “What happened in the first part of this year was that many of the projects that we expected to come out earlier were delayed due to post-production and Covid delays. (…) Certainly in the fourth quarter, when the films return. seasons of some of our most popular series, such as ‘The Witcher’ and ‘You’ and ‘Cobra Kai’, as well as some major films that came out a little more slowly than we expected, such as Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead, “announced Ted Sarandos.

The delays of ‘The Witcher’ and ‘You’

‘The Witcher’ began filming its second season in February 2020, at which point everything started to explode and we had to lock ourselves in our homes. He was able to resume the recordings already in August, but the multiple cases in the team forced them to stop again in November. This situation of stoppages and delays forced to make significant changes in the distribution due to the problems generated in the calendar with the rescheduling: Thue Rasmussen finally had to give up his role as the sorcerer Eskel and in his place came Basil Eidenbenz..

‘You’, meanwhile, had renewed in January 2020 for a third season that was being recorded in Los Angeles. Their last forced delay came in December due to several infections in the filming, but in January they were able to get down to work again.