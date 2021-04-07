Netflix Announces Release Date for Selena: The Series 2 | Instagram

Recently the famous Netflix platform has announced the expected release date of Selena: The Series Part 2, which, from the premiere of the first one, many wondered if the time they had to wait was too long.

Finally Netflix has announced the premiere of the second installment of Selena: The Series, which will be the next May 4th and it is expected to have the same success as in the first part.

It is worth mentioning that the second part is made up of nine episodes, starring Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López, Jesse Posey, Julio Macias and Natasha Perez.

Before becoming the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla was a young woman from Texas with big dreams and an impressive voice. ‘Selena: The series’ explores her beginnings singing in small events, until her transformation into one of the most successful Latin artists of all time, as well as the years of effort and sacrifices that the Quintanilla family navigated together “, explains

Part 2 of Selena recounts the years of work of the Quintanilla family, to later become the most successful Latin artist.

Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s path in the world of Tejano music continues. Selena learns to manage success while struggling to maintain a balance between family, love and a flourishing career, “the statement describes.

When Selena Quintanilla burst onto the Tejano music scene in the 1980s, her dream was to make music that celebrated both her Latin roots and the education her family gave her, always between Mexican and American.

She ultimately brought these two worlds together, leaving a timeless legacy that still resonates with generations of fans around the world.

And in addition to announcing the release date, the platform shared a small preview where Selena and all the members of the band are observed while they play the song Bidi bidi bom bom.

Selena – The Series is a biographical web television series about the life and career of Tex-Mex singer Selena.

It is produced by Netflix and Campanario Entertainment, together with the singer’s family, and is the authorized version of Selena’s life, unlike the series El Secreto de Selena, an unauthorized version of the journalist María Celeste Arrarás.

As you can see, the series will have 20 episodes, divided into two parts of 9 and 11 episodes, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix delayed its scheduled premiere, and they had to resume recording after months due to the health contingency.

The first part was released on December 4, 2020 and Netflix, despite the harsh criticism that the series received, confirmed on April 5, 2021 that the second part of the series will premiere on May 4 of this year.

The opening prologue is in 1994, when Selena performs a concert before thousands of fans in Chicago. The episode then moves to Selena’s childhood in Texas, where her musically-inclined father Abraham decides to form a family band after hearing Selena sing.

With Abraham’s management and the support of his wife Marcella, Selena and her brothers Suzette and AB form Southern Pearl, a cover band that sings old classics.

The family goes through an economic downturn and small concerts, until they have a successful performance at a family friend’s wedding, which encourages them to continue.

At a carnival, Abraham sees a popular Tejano band and realizes that Tejano music has changed since his time in a band. He decides to renew the family band and change his focus to music in Spanish, forming Selena Y Los Dinos.