Netflix Announces Release Date for Elite Season 4! | Instagram

Finally, the Elite series is back! And the famous platform Netflix recently announced the release date of the fourth season, something that many had been waiting for several months ago.

That’s right, the Spanish production returns with more mysteries, intrigues and fights, and of course, here we share some images and what the new season will be about.

Elite is back with a new cast and mysteries, because now, Las Encinas school students are ready to start the next year, a year that promises more intrigues, tragic romances, misunderstandings and fights.

The wait is over and, finally, the Netflix production unveiled the release date of the fourth season of this series that has captivated more than one around the world.

As you may remember, just a few weeks ago, the protagonists of the series confirmed the fifth season, at the same time that they announced the start of filming.

Which indicated that the fourth installment of Elite would arrive on the streaming platform very soon, however, that’s not all, since Netflix also shared a preview of what will be seen in the new chapters.

Although, the Spanish production has had important losses for the fourth season, as Danna Paola, Ester Expósito and Jorge López confirmed their departure with emotional farewells, new talents will also be incorporated, which generates high expectations among the millions of fans.

It is worth mentioning that the famous Netflix platform announced that the next installment of the series will be available on the platform next June 18.

In addition, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós will return to their characters in the fourth season.

In addition, the series signed the actors Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios, Pol Granch, Diego Martín and Andrés Velencoso.

But hope that we still have more because the production also revealed the first images of this season.

As if that were not enough, in some of the photographs the actors can be seen wearing the popular Las Encinas uniform, while in others there are scenes of high tension between the students and the occasional romantic scene.

In addition to the students who join Las Encinas, the school will also host a new director, a millionaire businessman who will seek to return the school to its former splendor and incidentally bring order to the students.

This director brings with him his family, his three children (Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Rios). Three teenagers too used to always having their way, to having what they want when they want, whoever falls, and who will endanger the union and friendship of the most veteran students “, reads the synopsis.

On the other hand, Danna Paola began 2021 in an energetic way, since in addition to progressing with her musical career, the Mexican singer raised her voice to denounce that she was the victim of an attempted abuse and undertook an empowerment process that took shape in a record one hundred percent feminist: KO, which includes cuts like “Friend of the week” and “Don’t dance alone.”

It is worth mentioning that this material, released on January 13, is the result of a two-year therapeutic process of finding herself, as a person and of course as a woman within the industry, but also in life so as not to surrender to whom. does not value it.

It was a matter of looking at myself in the mirror, acknowledging myself and acknowledging my mistakes, judging other people as teachers of life and considering it all a learning process “.

As she told Yordi Rosado, she was drugged by several men whom she met casually during a dinner during the recording period of the Elite series in Madrid, although fortunately she managed to escape from them with the help of a friend.