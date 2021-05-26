Netflix announces new cast for the Sandman

Surrounded by a lot of secrecy, the series is being recorded “The Sandman” from Netflix. The secrecy is such that the official cast of the series is not even known, until now. Weeks ago they did announce the main cast and now they complete that cast with another official announcement.

We knew that Tom Sturridge is Dream, from the Eternals, Gwendolyn Christiees Lucifer, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Amid Chaudry are Cain and Abel, Charles Dance is Roderick Burgess “Demon King”, Vivienne Acheampong is Lucienne, and Boyd Holbrook is The Corinthian. Now Netflix offers 12 more names added to the cast and the respective descriptions of their characters.

They also confirm that they are already in the middle of filming the second great narrative line of The Sandman, which will adapt The Dollhouse.

The new faces announced are:

Kirby Howell-Baptiste it is Death, the wise sister of dream.

Mason Alexander Park is Wish, twin dream, and desire personified.

Donna preston it is Despair, sister of dream and twin of desire.

Jenna coleman it is Johanna constantine, adventurous exorcist and occultist.

Niamh walsh it’s the young woman Ethel Cripps, a very determined woman who has been betrayed and who now seeks to survive.

Joely richardson it is Ethel Cripps, a great thief and the woman of a thousand identities.

David thewlis it is John Dee, son of ethel. dangerous, unhinged and in search of the truth.

Kyo Ra it is Rose walker, a young woman on a desperate search to find her missing brother. discovers a dreamy connection that neither of you will be able to escape.

Stephen Fry it is Gilbert, the protector of rose walker.

Razane Jammal it is Lyta hall, Rose’s best friend and travel companion.

Sandra james young it is Unity Kincaid, heiress and a mysterious benefactress.

Patton oswalt put the voice to Matthew the Raven, the dream trust messenger, a raven.

The official descriptions of the characters are as follows:

Death

Sueño’s wisest, nicest, and much wiser sister. It has been much more difficult to select than one would have imagined (well, at least than I imagined). Hundreds of talented women, from all over the planet, auditioned; they were brilliant, but none of them were suitable. It had to be on the one hand someone who could tell Sueño the truth, but also be the person you want to meet when your life is over. And then we saw Kirby Howell-Baptiste (her) audition and knew we had our Death.

Wish

Brother of dream and everything you could wish for, whatever it is, whoever it is. Wish is also a problem for Sueño. Families are complicated. We were starting to look when Mason Alexander Park (elle) contacted us on Twitter throwing himself into the ring. We were very excited when we found out he had landed the role.

Despair

Twin of Desire, sister of Dream. She is the moment when all hope is lost, the darkest of the Eternals. Donna Preston plays her, and her performance is creepy and sad. You feel their pain.

Johanna constantine

An adventurous exorcist from the 18th century, she is the great-great-grandmother of John Constantine. This Sandman character became so popular that he even had his own spinoff series. I created it to fill the role that John Constantine does in the past. When we broke down the first season, since we knew we would meet Johanna in the past, we wondered what would happen if we encountered a version of her in the present as well. We tested it and the script was livelier, more combative and, in a way, more fun. So after we wrote it, we just had to give him a piece of paper. Jenna Coleman (she) gave us the Johanna of our dreams: tough, brilliant, complex, haunted, and probably doomed.

Ethel Cripps

The love of Roderick Burgess, John Dee’s mother, plays a small but vital role in the comics, but it grew in importance as we told our story. In the 20s and 30s, she is played by Niamh Walsh (her): a betrayed and determined young woman who seeks to survive. Today, a woman of a hundred identities and a thousand lies, she is played by the brilliant Joely Richardson (her).

John dee

Ethel’s son is dangerous. He went crazy, a long time ago. Now he is free and is on a quest for the Truth that can destroy the world. We needed an actor who could break your heart and that you could empathize with while taking you to the darkest places. We were lucky that David Thewlis (him) took the role.

Rose walker

A young woman desperately searching for her missing brother, finding a family she didn’t know he had, and a connection to Sueño that neither of them will be able to escape. We needed someone young who could make you care while venturing into very dangerous places. After all, the Corinthian, played by Boyd Holbrook, awaits her. Kyo Ra (she) gets it as Rose.

Lyta hall

Rose’s friend, a young widow who mourns her husband Hector. But Rose does not know that Hector has started to appear in Lyta’s dreams. Or that strange things are happening. Razane Jammal (she) is Lyta, and she’s terrific.

Unity Kinkaid

Rose’s heiress and mysterious benefactress. A century has passed asleep. Now she is awake, having lost her life. It is played by James Young.

Gilbert

Rose Walker’s stylish protector. A deft hand with the paradox and the sword staff. Stephen Fry (he) is a “National Treasure”, and sometimes we forget that he is also an extraordinary actor. Seeing him in costume and makeup in the dailies made me blink: it was as if the comedian had come to life.

Matthew

He is Sueño’s trusted messenger, a raven. I was expecting our animals to be CGI, and I was surprised and excited when the dailies started to arrive and Dream appeared talking to… well, a crow. But the crows do not speak. The point was to find an actor who could make you care about a dead person who was now a bird in the Dream realm – someone who is not sure what is going on, or if something that happens is really a good idea. And could we find a voice actor who was also the kind of Sandman fan who used to stand in line to get his old comics signed? The answer is yes, if we asked Patton Oswalt (him). And Patton was the first person we asked, and the first person we hired, the day before we introduced The Sandman to Netflix.