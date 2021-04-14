Netflix announces ‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’, documentary to honor him and bring him closer to the Oscar

If the final result says what practically all the pools are reflecting, Chadwick Boseman will win the posthumous Oscar Award for Best Actor on April 26 for his role as Black Bottom in ‘The mother of the blues’. The actor died last August at 43 years of age from colon cancer, but it did not prevent him from leaving behind a few titles for later. He has not stopped receiving many compliments for his work in the months following his death and the awards season has been anticipating the possible culmination in a few weeks: the Golden Globe, the Gotham, the SAG and the Critics’ Award, among many others. He only missed the BAFTA on April 10, which was for Anthony Hopkins, to complete the pack.

His passage through the mecca of cinema and his abrupt death have marked all those who worked with him. For this reason, Netflix, the company with which he worked on ‘The mother of Blues’, wants to pay tribute to him with a documentary dedicated to his figure that will be released soon. ‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’ will be a special tribute to the actor where we will see many of his colleagues and friends. At the same time, the company reported that it will have a limited tour on the platform: it will arrive on April 17 and from there it will be visible for the next 30 days. A good way, too, to give Academy voters a nudge in favor of Boseman.

And the assembly of the documentary will advance from the different interviews that have been granted by many Hollywood stars who knew Boseman, be they actors, actresses, directors, screenwriters and a long etcetera. Among them, his companions in ‘The mother of the Blues’ will stand out: Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Taylour Paige and its director, George C. Wolfe. They will be accompanied by other names such as Danai Gurira (Okoye in ‘Black Panther’), Denzel Washington, Phylicia Rashad, director Spike Lee or screenwriters Brian Helgeland and Reginald Hudlin.

Synopsis

Netflix also took advantage of the announcement to launch a small synopsis of the documentary that anticipates what we will see in it, and says the following: “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist “is an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s incomparable artistry, and the acting process that has inspired his transformative performances.. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, George C. Wolfe, Branford Marsalis, Phylicia Rashad and others take us behind the scenes to explore Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft. “