Netflix announces animated Far Cry series

Share

Netflix has announced that an animated series based on the popular Far Cry video game franchise is in development.

Netflix Geeked has revealed that the streaming giant is developing an animated series based on Ubisoft’s video game franchise, Far Cry. The Far Cry video game series began in 2004, and Far Cry 6 is scheduled to arrive later this year, with actor Giancarlo Esposito playing the series’ new villain, Antón Castillo. Outside of the six main games, the series has had success with spinoff titles, such as Far Cry: New Dawn and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. The games featured a live-action adaptation with 2008’s Far Cry directed by Uwe Boll.

The news that the series is currently in development has been known through Twitter from the Netflix account Geeked. The post was short and read: “Netflix and @Ubisoft are developing a new Far Cry animated series.” It does not give more details or names associated with the project, but it is enough to get fans of video games excited. Even being an animated series, it should be the same show the franchise is known for.

Check out the tweet below:

Netflix and @Ubisoft are developing a brand new Far Cry animated series. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/BX4FkS9v5r – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Each main game in the series features a new location, a new protagonist, and a new villain, so it’s hard to say whether the series will focus on previously established material from the games or will continue the tradition by creating new characters. The games also lean towards more adult audiences, with each game receiving an M rating, usually for violence and language throughout. However, even as an animated series, it is likely to attract the same audiences that play the games. Netflix already has other successful adult-oriented animated shows, such as Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman, showing that they are not afraid to bring adult content into the animated realm.

Share