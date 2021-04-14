Netflix announces a new series that seeks to help you sleep better

Netflix announced a new series that will help you sleep better through science-backed tips and guides. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the animated series Headspace Guide to Good Sleep is a will feature seven 15-minute episodes and it will answer questions we all ask ourselves regarding the subject.

Do we really need eight hours of sleep? Should we turn off the mobile one or two hours before going to sleep? This and other questions are addressed in the Headspace Guide to good sleep. The Netflix series explores topics such as stress, insomnia, sleeping pills or the time we spend in front of the mobile screen.

The latter is interesting, since watching Netflix series is something we do at night. Headspace Guide to Good Sleep is a co-production of Vox Media Studios and Headspace, one of the most popular meditation apps.

The series is a continuation of Headspace Guide to Meditation, another similar Netflix show that addresses meditation. As in the previous series, the final objective of the Headspace Guide for good sleep will be guide the user towards a better sleep routine.

Judging from the trailer, the Headspace Guide to Good Sleep will handle the same style of animation. In the meditation series, this work was done by Jim Cascarina and his studio Animated Supply. The first season will premiere on April 28 and you can now activate a reminder if you are interested in seeing it.

A Netflix series produced by a meditation app?

The launch of a series for better sleep comes at an important time. One of the many things that the COVID-19 pandemic left us is the insomnia brought on by stress and uncertainty. Changes in routine and work at home ended up disturbing the sleep of hundreds of thousands of people.

Lack of sleep can have adverse effects on our health ranging from cardiovascular diseases to metabolic problems. Insomnia doesn’t just cause irritability, fatigue, or the urge to eat more. In some cases could lead to a heart attack or in affections to the immune system, leaving us vulnerable to any future illness.

Photo by Matheus Vinicius on Unsplash

The Headspace Guide to Good Sleep series for Netflix could help, although we should not overlook that this show is produced by Headspace . According to the trailer, “through awareness and meditation, you can face a healthier and more rested tomorrow”, a more than perfect line if the next step is download the mobile app.

With its animated series on Netflix, Headspace would seek to catch as many people as possible to bring them to its meditation app. Although these apps skyrocketed in popularity four years ago, the coronavirus pandemic enhanced its use and many see it as an alternative to cope with the stress of confinement.

More on this topic