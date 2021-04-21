Netflix announced the returns of the Witcher and Cobra Kai

Share

Luckily, the new seasons of The Witcher and Cobra Kai are closer than we expected.

Great news! Fans of The Witcher and Cobra Kai can be very happy because their new seasons are very close. Recently, Netflix released details about its upcoming installments and its release date. Despite the fact that both series had to face complications in the filming due to COVID-19, it seems that their seasons will finally reach the small screen. All the information below.

According to Deadline, all of these announcements about The Witcher and Cobra Kai came at once from the company’s co-CEO and head of content, Ted Sarandos. In this way, Sarandos broke the news that all these new seasons would reach the platform during the fourth and last quarter of 2021. He did so through a video for Netflix investors, who met with him to analyze the financial results of the first quarter of the company.

The announcement also took the opportunity to announce other new projects, this time feature films: the film Red Notice starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and the science fiction thriller led by Chris Hemsworth, ‘Escape from Spiderhead’. “What happened in the first part of this year was that many of the projects that we expected to come out earlier were delayed due to post-production and Covid delays. (…) Without a doubt, in the fourth quarter, when the seasons of some of our most popular series return, such as ‘The Witcher’ and ‘You’ and ‘Cobra Kai’, as well as some large-scale films that were released a a little slower than we expected, like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead ”, announced Ted Sarandos. Wait for the official releases!

Share