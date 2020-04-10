Netflix and the Mexican Academy launch a support fund for film technicians | AP

The Mexican Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMACC) and Netflix have launched a support fund of 25 million pesos (about $ 1 million) for industry technicians residing in Mexico whose productions were suspended due to the current situation that the world suffers.

“Technical and manual workers are the backbone of the film industry,” said Monica Lozano, president of AMACC in a statement released Thursday. “Netflix’s commitment to this fund is very welcome, we hope that other members of the industry can join in and contribute.”

Interested workers must submit an application that will be evaluated by a committee made up of members of AMACC, the Mexican Institute of Cinematography and the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

The current health contingency has almost completely paralyzed audiovisual productions in Mexico, which in 2018 alone produced 186 films and whose film industry generated more than 30,000 jobs according to IMCINE figures.

The COVID-19 Support Fund for the Film and Audiovisual Industry seeks to support more than 1,000 workers among assistants, technicians and operators of production departments such as camera, sound, art, makeup, costumes, locations and transportation, who are mostly charge per week or per project.

AMACC is the organization that annually awards the Ariel Awards, the Mexican equivalent of the Oscars.

