Netflix and Sony strengthen ties with an exclusive agreement

Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have signed an agreement whereby all films released in theaters in 2022 the second, they will go directly to the video-on-demand platform of the first in an exclusive way, nurturing its catalog of renowned titles with which its, usually poor own productions, cannot compete.

The agreement between Netflix and Sony has been settled, according to US specialized media, with a whopping one billion dollars that the streaming service will release to gain exclusive distribution rights to these premieres, not forever, but for 18 months, throughout which long-awaited releases such as Uncharted or Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 will only be available online on Netflix.

After the 18 months of the agreement, the films will remain available on Netflix, but Sony will be able to distribute them on other VOD platforms. However, the collaboration between Netflix and Sony is more extensive and includes, in addition to the releases that reach theaters, productions created expressly to be broadcast via streaming and from what has been advanced, there are already several underway, without further specifying what kind of content it is.

All in all, this agreement between Netflix and Sony has exceptions And you can imagine what they are: Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home, whose premieres are scheduled respectively for September and December of this year, although it will be necessary to see if they materialize or the pandemic prevents it, and two other superhero movies that Sony is making in collaboration with Marvel Studios.

The agreement between Netflix and Sony goes ahead after finalizing a similar one that the Japanese company had with Starz, and that concludes precisely this 2021, although even this has had exceptions, such as the exclusive premiere on Apple TV + of Greyhound, the drama war starring Tom Hanks that due to circumstances, did not go through cinemas.

Having seen what we have seen, the question is, what will happen if the pandemic does not give up and Netflix and Sony have to recalibrate the release dates in both media? This type of detail has not transpired, but the second maintains the privilege of rescheduling what it deems necessary in relation to how the situation unfolds. Be that as it may, Sony is expected to release at least a couple dozen major movies, and sooner or later Netflix will get them all.