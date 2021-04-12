Netflix and Prime Video add to their offer the most watched programs on general television | Entertainment

The reality show formula comes to Netflix and Prime Video with shows that will seek the attention of new viewers.

Some of the most watched television networks in our country continue to triumph thanks to reality shows: the reality show formula. In this type of programs, anonymous and famous citizens are used in different tests or experiments and it is one of the insurance they have while the most powerful series and movies reach streaming platforms, but everything can change.

Netflix and Prime Video prepare content that uses the same formula and each one is going to add a reality own self in search of reaching more viewers and continuing to compete with general television. It is a particularly striking novelty that breaks with what is usually expected of these companies, but we are not talking about a bet for a too distant future.

In the case of Netflix, there will be Mónica Naranjo as presenter in a dating program that is going to be recorded this summer in Ibiza, so it will come out in the fall. It will arrive under the name Insiders and the details are not yet fully known.

In the case of Prime Video, its next release will be Celebrity Bake Off Spain, a program in which celebrities will compete to see who prepares the best pastries. This is a formula already known in Spain that usually achieves great success. The original edition is from the BBC and here it will have 10 50-minute episodes, according to El Periódico.

We must point out that Netflix has already tested this type of program internationally with uneven results, although we also know that in Spain they tend to achieve great success at the audience level, as well as socially: they are highly commented the day after they are broadcast. The formula may not be as risky as it sounds.

This can be bad news for generalist networks. Even if they continue to maintain their hegemony, especially in the older audience, they get less and less impact among young people and if they find the most commented programs on Netflix or Prime Video … the future may be complicated for them.

Now we just have to wait and see how the news works. These platforms have triumphed with the series, are dominating the world of cinema thanks to the problems suffered in theaters by the pandemic and now they will also bet on the most successful formulas on general television. Many aspects of the platforms can be criticized, but not their ambition.