Netflix and its plan to reach zero carbon emissions by 2022

Netflix unveiled its new plan to alleviate the impact that the operation of the platform generates on the environment. The initiative was presented under the title “Zero Emissions + Nature” and has the ambitious goal of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions to zero in its operations by the end of 2022. However, its strategy will be extended to later years.

The proposal was made official by the Dr. Emma Stewart, who has served as Netflix’s Sustainability Director since October 2020. In fact, he is the first person to hold this position within the American company since its inception.

Netflix and a shocking carbon footprint

In 2020 alone, Netflix’s carbon footprint was 1,100,000 tons. The firm ensures that 50% of it corresponds to the “physical production” of original series and movies for the streaming platform, both directly and through third parties.

45% comes from corporate operations and acquired assets, such as the operation of offices and marketing campaigns, respectively. The remaining 5% is related to the use of providers such as Open Connect and Amazon Web Services for the operation of the service.

According to the Greenhouse Gas Equivalences Calculator from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Netflix’s carbon footprint in 2020 equaled the emissions of 237,648 passenger vehicles driven during one year.

It is worth clarifying that, in its calculation, Netflix did not include internet broadcasts or the devices used to play content. And despite everything, the carbon footprint of the American company in 2020 was 14% lower than in 2019. This happened due to the stoppage of a large number of productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three bases of Netflix’s environmental plan

According to Dr. Stewart, the “Zero Emissions + Nature” plan will consist of three aspects. First of all reduce internal emissions to help limit global warming by 1.5 ° C, as per the Paris Treaty target. “We will also reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 45% by 2030, following the guidelines of the science-based targeting initiative,” he explained.

Another important point will be the investment in projects for the conservation of natural areas at risk like tropical forests. This will seek to neutralize indirect emissions that cannot be avoided internally before the end of this year. Finally, before the end of the 2022 calendar, Netflix will make the commitment to recover “healthy grasslands, mangroves and soils” to help remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Don’t wait for nature to “cleanse itself”

Another Netflix measure to reduce its impact on the environment will be the adoption of renewable energy as a replacement for fossil fuels. But it will also try to avoid the pollution generated by the transfer of production equipment. Thus favor the hiring of local workers during the filming of series and original films internationally.

Finally, the firm will also urge suppliers and data centers to seek greater energy efficiency, implementing elements that reduce electricity consumption and require less cooling.

