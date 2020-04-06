Netflix and its best series that you can not miss | Instagram

The Netflix catalog is huge, that’s why we bring you a list of the best series from the famous streaming platform for these days of staying home for preventive isolation.

On Netflix there is an immense catalog of series, for both the smallest and the largest, and there are undoubtedly many people who do not quite like to see incomplete series and wait months for a new season.

The good news is that the platform has quite a few series that are only from one season, for what they are short, fast and they will hook you from start to finish.

This option is perfect for those who like to finish the series in just a few hours or in a couple of days without chaining themselves watching a plot of so many years.

Quicksand

Is a police thriller and of course one of the best series of a season with 6 45 minute episodes.

It deals with issues of toxic relationships, domestic violence and the danger of drug addicts, focusing on the life of adolescents recommended for those over 16 years of age.

Collateral

Quick, short and has only 4 episodes with duration of one hour each, is a series of police drama and tells the story of a pizza delivery boy who has been murdered when making a delivery to a home being recommended for over 13 years.

45 revolutions

Is a drama what is found set in the sixties and produced in Spain by Bambú Producciones.

It tells the story of a young woman in a world where women can only be secretaries but will go one step further to become a music producer, it is recommended for those over 13 years old.

Christmas days

It revolves around the celebration of Christmas from a family made up of four sisters, being one of the best Christmas series on the platform.

It is a story of drama Y action, of emotion and of course the importance of Christmas, a series of just 3 episodes with duration of one hour each, recommended for ages 13 and up.

Fariña

It will completely get you into the drug trade of the eighties and how this changed everyone’s life.

It has only 10 episodes telling the story with real characters Y real facts, recommended for over 16 years.

The taste of daisies

It tells the story of a policeman with a traumatic past who comes to a small town to investigate the disappearance of a woman, becoming a dark and dangerous case.

A great option if you are looking for something interesting, fast and different from any other series, with 6 75-minute episodes each, recommended for over 16 years.

Inconceivable

An history about drama Y suspense which tells a real case of a teenage girl who reports that she was violated and then retracts her story, based on the book by journalists Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong.

A season of solo 8 chapters with duration of one hour approximately, recommended for over 16 years.

The Curse of Hill House

Without a doubt one of the best thriller and horror series based on the novel by Shirley Jackson, telling the story of the Crain family who must return to the house where they spent their childhood and face trauma, the aftermath of what they lived through, the stories of each of the characters.

It is one of the best series of a season for people who like and are passionate about terror, not suitable for fearful people, counting on 10 chapters lasting between 45 and 75 minutes each, recommended for over 16 years.

