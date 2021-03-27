Netflix and Disney + Increase their subscription prices! | Unsplash

That’s right, unfortunately platforms Netflix and Disney + have raised their subscription prices, it seems that the new TV is becoming more and more expensive and this has undoubtedly bothered millions of people considerably.

As you can see, in the past couple of years the financial incentives that have led millions of Americans to abandon cable television to subscribe to streaming services are rapidly disappearing.

And now with the recent price hikes On the Disney + and Netflix platforms, along with the debut of Paramount + and Discovery +, the streaming landscape is evolving rapidly.

However, it is also becoming much more expensive putting together a collection of top-notch transmission services as cost quickly approaches the level of a traditional cable package.

And if you bundle the flagship streaming services of the biggest media and technology companies, including Amazon, AT&T, Netflix and Walt Disney, the cost is now $ 92 a month in the United States.

That is almost the same as a subscription typical cable television, which S&P Global Market Intelligence values ​​at $ 93.50.

It is worth mentioning that this does not include services such as Fox Nation, which is aimed at Fox News fans, or AMC +, a medium with movies and “The Walking Dead.”

It also assumes that you are willing to pay for the higher-end versions of Netflix, Comcast’s Peacock, and ViacomCBS’s Paramount +, rather than the lower-end versions.

In fact, many consumers get Amazon’s service when they sign up for Prime’s shipping benefits, yet the video platform alone costs $ 9.

This is unlikely to lead customers into the arms of cable TV providers, however it may lead them to seek much cheaper options, such as ad-supported services.

You may not know it, but the AT&T company plans to offer a cheaper version of HBO Max with ads in June.

But for now, American consumers seem to be reveling in the choices, and indeed as of January, a typical household was subscribed to four services, according to Ampere Analysis.

Without a doubt this is much more than approximately two in the past year of 2017, the company claims.

Additionally, a Parks Associates survey conducted last year found that roughly a third have four or more contracted services, and less than a quarter have no streaming subscriptions.

Thus, despite everything, its costs are increasing and Disney +, which accumulated 100 million users in the 16 months after launch, will raise its price on Friday by $ 1 to $ 8 a month.

It is worth mentioning that the package streaming The company’s premium, which includes ESPN + and an ad-free version of Hulu, now costs $ 20.

While Netflix, for its part, raised the price of its premium plan, which has higher-resolution videos, to $ 18 from $ 16 at the end of last year, and its standard offer increased by $ 1 to $ 14.

As you can see, many of the most talked about new programs in the television industry are broadcast exclusively in streaming, such is the case of Disney + “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and of course that makes it more difficult to say no. .

In fact, the media giants are adding more sports to their streaming services, including Peacock, Paramount + and, of course, Disney’s ESPN +.