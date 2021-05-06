Netflix and Dark Horse prepare to release a new movie

Netflix will feature actress Blake Lively to star in Lady Killer, her new film in partnership with Dark Horse Comics.

Lady killer, an acclaimed series of Dark Horse Comics, reaches Netflix to be a movie. In addition, it was known that Blake Lively will give life to the protagonist. In the same way, the writer Devil cody will be listed as the main screenwriter.

The artist, who is also the wife of Ryan Reynolds, will occupy the main role

As it is a very recent project, the company is still looking for a director.

On the other hand, in the comics, this story was written by Joëlle jones Y Jamie S. Rich. These focus on a 1950s housewife named Josie Schuller, which keeps a macabre secret. Although she embodies all the stereotypical traits of a loving homemaker, in reality she is not. She is a hitman for a local mobster organization. With all that, her husband becomes suspicious of her intriguing nightlife and her boss loses faith in her work, which could make the main character another target.

The agreement between the streaming platform and Dark Horse has resulted in great successes. The adaptation of The Umbrella Academy It is one of the most viewed programs on the platform. Other upcoming projects of this agreement include Polar Y Mystery Girl, two titles in development.

Guarantee

Lady Killer offers her awards as guarantees, as in 2016 she was nominated for a Eisner Award for the best limited series, as well as a separate option to win for the illustrations and the cover.

However, cast or production members confirmed so far also provide security.

Lively, for example, recently starred in the spy thriller The Rhythm Section and Cody has been working on both the Madonna biopic and the series of The Super Chicks in order to The CW.

Official confirmation of a release date for the title in question is still missing.