While we are all in our houses concerned about our health and that of our close ones, the Finance and Public Credit Commission approved the “Opinion corresponding to the Draft Decree by which they reform and add various provisions of the Federal Telecommunications Law and Broadcasting, in terms of digital platforms ”that requires streaming video platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Go, Fox Play, among others that are added, have at least 30% of content made in Mexico.

This opinion, proposed by Morena’s leader in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, seeks that these platforms have a national identity.

Fortunately for Spotify, this reform will not affect audio platforms, since they do not have their own productions or invest in content.

Now, the proposal says:

“Those authorized to provide restricted television services through Internet platforms must guarantee that at least thirty percent of their catalog is made up of national production generated in Mexico.”

It is not very clear if the platforms should “produce” Mexican series or only store and distribute national content. In another point they warn that the platforms must comply with 20% of national production in a maximum of four months; to increase to 30% in 12 months.

The proposal must still go through the entire Senate for approval, so the Network for the Defense of Digital Rights (R3D) issued a statement asking that it not become law “As long as it involves serious risks for the right to freedom of expression, the right to information, plurality and diversity of information, competition and innovation”, thinking that the law will more severely affect small platforms.

