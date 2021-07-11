Netflix, Amazon, Disney + and HBO releases for this purpose | Instagram

Today we will tell you all the details about what comes to these streaming platforms this weekend, so if you stay at home, keep reading so you don’t miss out on the novelties they have arrived.

Finally the weekend has arrived and the time has come to rest and it is for that reason that if you do not have plans, without a doubt you should make yourself comfortable and enjoy the premieres in series and movies that the streaming platforms of Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Y HBO Max they bring for you this weekend.

It may interest you: Meet the Netflix premieres to start the weekend

It should be noted that this is a weekend marked without a doubt by events such as the final of the Eurocup 2021, however, for those who are not football fans or want to have something else to entertain themselves at home, they can take a look at the billboard of premieres.

And it is that to be honest, there are a huge number of premieres of weight without a doubt, counting from Friday the 9th to Sunday the 11th.

So without further ado, let’s review the best premiere movies and series from Netflix, Amazon, HBO and Disney + to watch this weekend:

1

Netflix

Netflix brings the premiere of the fourth season of the series Atypical, which follows the life of Sam, a teenager with autism who is ready to fall in love, but needs to be more independent to start dating and finding love.

The third season of A place to dream It also arrives and this series tells the story of Mel Monroe, a woman who flees from her past and arrives in a small town where she becomes a nurse.

Castamar’s cook follows the life of Clara Belmonte, who begins cooking for the Duke of Castamar.

How I became a superhero Y The Street of Terror (Part 2): 1978 are the films that join the catalog this weekend.

two

Disney +

Get to the Disney platform Black Window, which follows the story of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), a spy who must deal with her past before becoming an Avenger.

The Miraculous World: Shanghai, the legend of LadyDragon is another premiere that you can enjoy this day. Marinette is on vacation and everything is going great.

3

Amazon prime

On the other hand, if yours is t3rror, you can enjoy the movie Annabelle 3: Come Home in which Ed and Lorraine Warren must once again face the possessed doll and various evil spirits confined in the same room.

4

HBO Max

Get to this platform The Conjuring 3: the devil made me do it once again Ed and Lorraine Warren fight against dark forces, but now it will be with something they have never seen before and it will put their lives in danger.

For a more childish audience, HBO Max will also feature this day with the premiere of Ninjin Y Tom & Jerry.