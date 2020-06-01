On March 19, Netflix announced that it would reduce its bitrate for 30 days to avoid saturations on the network. The measure came after the express request of Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Commission. The European Union held talks with video-on-demand companies to lighten the load on the network, and Apple TV +, Disney + and Amazon joined Reed Hastings.

YouTube, meanwhile, made HD video stop being the default resolution for good connections. The operators had appealed to the responsibility of the citizenry, since Internet traffic had exploded, but the network held. Now, according to data from the Spanish stalemate Espanix, we are returning to normal after many weeks of historical peaks, but the main streaming services that reduced image quality have not moved.

The worst of the traffic level quarantine is long past. Data from Espanix.

30 days that for Netflix are already 74

We have reached the previous normality in Internet traffic, or we are close, the truth is that the network in Spain has endured the increase in confinement in an exemplary way. Returning to more moderate figures, and not having reached saturation, one would think that we are already prepared to have our image quality back.

But the companies so far have not moved tab. Since Netflix announced that the measure would last a month, 74 days have passed, that is to say almost two and a half months. What was initially understandable to the public, begins to make no sense given that we are in normal numbers. AND the company has returned the maximum bitrate to its streaming in other countries, but in ours everything remains the same.

Netflix 1080p has never been so compressed. It is more than half the bitrate you normally have.

The problem is that, Although at first we assumed that you would not notice too much series and movies, the truth is that it depends a lot on the content. In original Netflix series in 4K and with HDR Dolby Vision, with 7.62 Mbps bitrate, the quality is still more than acceptable and pleasant.

But in standard 1080p dynamic range content, the reduction below 2 Mbps makes the quality in low light scenes become dramatic. Although on Netflix you pay by resolution and not by bitrate, and 4K still stands at the highest level, it becomes annoying that something I pay has been reduced so much.

‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV +. 10.8 Mbps in 4K, when peaks of 40 Mbps are reached on the platform under normal circumstances.

In the case of Apple TV +, the reduction, which also exists, is much less noticeable in 4K, as the bitrate is still the highest of all on average, and similar to Netflix in 4K without reduction.

In the case of Disney +, the problem is that 4K resolution was removed from movies, which means that having to scale the device to that resolution, yes a loss of quality is noticed, even in animated films. On both platforms, yes, as it happens on Netflix, Dolby Vision continues to be offered.

In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ we can see that Disney + still does not offer its contents in 4K. Its bitrate is also limited, although it is the best we have seen today.

At Amazon Prime Video we have verified that 4K content has been activated again, something that the company deactivated when it reduced the quality of its content by listening to requests from the European Union. However, the quality is still lower than usual.

Amazon Prime Video has recovered 4K resolution unlike Disney +, but its bitrate is still cut.

In 1080p, Picard has the lowest bitrate we’ve seen on any platform on Amazon.

In 1080p we have seen that ‘Picard’ was over 1 Mbps, which is un very low bitrate for that resolution. The only thing that “saves” it is the use of the HEVC codec, which allows more efficient and higher quality compression at the same rate.

We have not mentioned other platforms such as Filmin, HBO or Movistar + because in its day we did not detect reduction or have made announcements in that sense. Its quality was already inferior to that of the competitors that we have pointed out, so it made sense that it was not touched.