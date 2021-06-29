Netflix already allows you to watch movies and series before they are fully downloaded

Finally Netflix will allow us to watch content on Android even though the downloads are in progress … Goodbye to those unnecessary waiting!

Keep improving Netflix its applications for mobile devices, and specifically its version for Android, which received the Play Something function a few days ago with the expected random playback of content at the touch of a button. Now, in addition, another of the most requested options is presented to the developers of the popular streaming service, with the possibility of play content not yet finished the download in progress to the device’s local memory.

As the companions of The Verge told us, finally no need to wait to finish the downloads to watch titles on Netflix, while avoiding those last minute sufferings before going to the subway or catching a plane while the downloads requested in the app finished at once.

The improvement is important, as you will see, and if you are looking forward to it, you should know that it comes with the version 7.64 of the Netflix application for Android, which is now available on the Google Play Store with this novelty as the main protagonist of the changelog.

Amazon Prime Video vs. Netflix, which one is better in the tough battle of streaming content?

Hereinafter, when you start a download of any type of content on Netflix, you can start playing it directly once a sufficient amount of data is available, without the need for the entire file to be completed in local memory.

This is something that those with the worst connections will surely appreciate, because sometimes downloading a title in high quality became an odyssey that also made it impossible to see it until it was finished.

Users of the service can find the option in the ‘Continue watching’ section or also in the Download menu, being for now limited to Android smartphones and tablets, as it happened at the time with the random reproduction also released on the Google platform unlike many others who prefer iOS to present their news more important.

The best 13 series already finished from Netflix and HBO: their end is final

Related topics: Apps, Netflix

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow