Netflix already allows you to watch a movie even if it has not finished downloading

Netflix has long allowed content to be downloaded from the platform to view it offline, an ideal function for when we travel and do not have an Internet connection (on a plane, for example). The function is useful, no doubt, but it had a little big problem: if the movie did not finish downloading it could not be seen, not even the fragment that had been downloaded.

But if we speak in the past tense it is because the company has just updated the application to allow it. From now on, We can see a movie or chapter of a series even if it has not finished downloading. That way, if the movie has been downloaded 50% before we get on the plane or go offline, we can see the movie halfway through.

Not fully downloaded, but at least it looks a bit

What content is downloaded half It is something that can happen to us if the WiFi network we are using is very slow (something typical of crowded spaces such as airports or train stations) or if we run out of mobile data (when we get on a plane or pass through certain areas in the train, for example).

The idea of ​​Netflix is ​​simple: if the user has downloaded a fragment of the content you better be able to see said fragment than not be able to see anything at all. Hence this function (partial download) arises, which, moreover, does not come alone.

If we have downloaded a movie at 50% and we are offline we can see that 50% offline. When we get back online, the Netflix app will download the remaining part and we can see the missing part while it finishes downloading.

According to Netflix, the partial download is available now on Android phones and tablets and they are going to start testing it on iOS. It is not the only improvement that Netflix has recently made to its app, since a few weeks ago it deployed the “Play something” function that, basically, puts anything that, according to our history and tastes, Netflix thinks we might like.