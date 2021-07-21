Netflix advances as a video game platform: they point directly to mobiles and the games will have no additional cost | Entertainment

Netflix has informed investors that it will enter the video game industry and at first its landing will be on mobile phones.

When in January 2019 Netflix commented that it saw more competition in Fortnite than in HBO, few could imagine that two and a half years later we would be talking about the landing of the entertainment company in the video game industry. But the latest news points in that direction and it will be soon.

The first news about it emerged a few months ago, last week it was confirmed that it will be launched possibly in 2022 and now it is also known that the first titles will land on mobile phones. The information has come through an email from the company to investors, as we have seen in The Verge.

Netflix announces that after experiments with interactive chapters, such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, they find “games as another new category of content for us, similar to our expansion to original films, animation and unscripted television.”

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

According to the same email, they warn that “Initially, we will focus mainly in games for mobile devices“A more than logical step and a warning for platforms like Google Play Pass and Apple Arcade.

In order to shape the project, will have Mike Verdu as head of development, a former director of Electronic Arts. Although it is unknown what the initial approach with video games or any details about it will be. The only thing that is taken for granted is that they will have to open the new path in a big way in such a competitive sector.

In addition, it is noted that video games will be included in the rate at no additional cost, at least in a first period. But we already know that this is an industry where different forms of monetization are always being considered.

During the last years we have seen some successes, but also failures of companies that decided to bet on the world of video games. For now, Netflix has a good history as a company, but it is true that the competition keeps increasing and they no longer grow as expected. We will see how they advance in this new stage.