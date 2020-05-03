Netflix has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. As expected, the coronavirus quarantine has significantly benefited the service video streaming, because in the last three months they added 15.8 million new subscribers, a number as positive as abnormal for the company. In fact, at the start of the year they expected 7 million people to join the service, so forecast was doubled.

Of course, at the beginning of the year few anticipated that we would be experiencing a pandemic in the following months. Millions of people are isolated in their homes and are looking for activities to help them cope with an unusual situation. Entertainment has become the top choice for distraction, and video services are taking advantage of it. Netflix reached 183 million subscribers in total with the figures shared today.

Despite new subscribers, revenue barely managed to exceed their estimates: $ 5.77 billion compared to the expected 5,760. The company also pointed out that the significant increase in new users could cause its organic growth to slow down once the containment is lifted. “We are well aware of how fortunate we are to have a service that is even more important to people confined to the home, and that we can operate remotely with minimal disruption in the short and medium term,” the company said.

Although they are experiencing a phase of “greater audience and greater growth in the number of subscribers”, they reaffirm that it is a temporary situation that, unfortunately, also has negative points that affect other areas of the company. For example, due to the economic uncertainty that surrounds the world, have decided to pause the number of “innovations” that they introduce to their service.

Does it mean then that we will see a decrease in the number of original series and movies? Not necessarily, because although the filming of their next productions is temporarily stopped, they hope to resume their activities and continue its release schedule for the remainder of 2020 and 2021. “While our productions stopped worldwide, we benefited from a large amount of content that was complete and ready for release, or post-production when filming stopped,” they add.

It seems like it’s generally good news for Netflix, but are aware that a future full of obstacles is approaching in the face of an impending economic crisis. “In our more than 20 years of history, we have never seen a more uncertain or disturbing future,” said CEO Reed Hastings, adding: “Coronavirus has reached all corners of the world and, in the absence of treatment or vaccine No one knows how or when the terrible crisis will end. What is clear is the increased human cost in terms of lives lost and jobs lost; tens of millions of people are now out of work. “

