Netflix’s streaming platform has aggregate a great educational catalog with movies, series and documentaries on YouTube to support the crisis and help teachers now that schools are closed.

Netflix added some documentaries and series on its YouTube channel, among them are Our Planet and Explained, this at the request of thousands of teachers.

Our Planet is a documentary that shows the great natural beauty of planet earth and how climate change affects all living things, from the arctic desert to the jungles of South America.

Explained is a documentary that addresses a wide variety of topics that impact the daily lives of all people, such as genetic engineering ethics, racial inequality, and monogamy.

Amendment XIII is a documentary story where experts, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the rise of prisons in the US USA

Abstract: The Art of Design is a documentary that gives us a deep look at the contemporary design with some of the most prestigious designers in the world.

These documentaries will help in these times that schools are closed due to the health contingency around the world.

Now the schools and universities give their virtual classesSo this will be a great support for both teachers and students.

For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this is not possible with schools closed, “the company said in a blog post.

Each title also has some available educational resources, which can be used by students and teachers.

We hope that this will somehow help teachers around the world, “they added in the statement.

All documentaries are available in the English language and with Subtitle of over 12 languages and it will be available later this week.

The good side is that there are feature films that can bring a good perspective or teach good things.

This was something completely unexpected, because they had never done it since they had to pay the subscription of their platform to be able to access them, but now they can get by way of free.

As it was revealed a few weeks ago, the excessive use of the internet since the quarantine began has increased shares Netflix, since there are more people who want to access it, currently having more than 50 million users payment worldwide.

