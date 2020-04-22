Almost 16 million new subscribers worldwide joined Netflix during the first quarter of 2020, more than double your forecasts for the period, benefited by the increase in demand caused by confinement to mitigate expansion of the coronavirus.

As reported the content director of the streaming giant, Ted Sarandos, in statements reproduced by the Dpa news agency, the pandemic won’t affect Netflix’s 2020 release schedule, either.

“We work very differently in relation to the industry, why we launch our series with all episodes at once. We are working differently around the world, so our 2020 series and movies are largely filmed and in post-production. “Sarandos explained.

Thus, according to their statements, editors and technicians are now working remotely to fine-tune the productions that will be released this year, and almost without suffering the effects of the stoppage of filming and activities in Hollywood as a result of the pandemic.

“Actually we are quite focused on our 2021 agenda. So we don’t anticipate delaying things, “added Sarandos, who cited the fourth season of the multi-award-winning series The Crown or the animated film Over the Moon as examples of content that will premiere unaltered this year.

“These are some of the productions filmed and in the completion stage right now that will be released later this year, as planned. We do not anticipate changing the schedule much, at least not in 2020,” he said.

Sarandos also explained that the company is taking advantage of this moment to study how to guarantee the health of those involved in its productions so that filming can resume.

According to the data provided by the company, the social isolation to which millions of people are subjected throughout the planet has resulted in an increase in the demand for streaming content and, consequently, in a greater increase than expected in the share of new Netflix subscribers.

A total of 15.77 million new accounts worldwide were opened during the first three months of the year, what it represented half of all new subscribers in 2019, and it is expected that in the second quarter of 2020 they will continue to increase.

With a presence in more than 190 countries, Netflix consolidates its leadership in the sector and now totals 183 million subscribers.

.