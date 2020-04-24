Netflix is ​​the world’s leading streaming.

Photo:

OLIVIER DOULIERY / . / .

Netflix It is not only one of the most important content creators of the moment with its original series and films, but it also tries to extend its catalog to offer greater options to the public and proof of this is the integration of French film tapes.

Starting this Friday April 24, the streaming platform will include twelve cult films directed by the French filmmaker from New Wave, François Truffaut, thanks to Netflix’s partnership with MK2 Fims, a popular film distributor based in Paris.

Thanks to this partnership between MK2 and Netflix, around 50 French and international films by renowned directors such as Charlie Chaplin, Alain Resnais, David Lynch, Emir Kusturica, Jacques Demy, Michael Haneke, Xavier Dolan, Steve McQueen and Krzysztof Kieślowski.

The chairman of the MK2 board of directors, Nathael Karmitz He spoke about this union and was optimistic: “We are very happy that Netflix is ​​strengthening its position in heritage cinema and the main international authors with this agreement. The role of MK2, through its catalog of more than 800 titles that represent part of world cinema history, is to contribute to the transmission of this universal cinematographic heritage and to make these films accessible to the greatest number of people, including the youngest ”.

.