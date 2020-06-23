Walter Mercado was one of the most important television personalities in the Latin American market, thanks to the content he generated.

Documentaries have become one of Netflix’s most popular content offerings.

The generation of original content has become a key guideline in the streaming market.

An estimate projected by the firm MoffettNathanson Research estimated the investment in content of the largest streaming companies in the world.

The first of these was Disney, with an investment in generating original content of more than 18 thousand 700 million dollars, leaving Netflix in a fourth place of investment in original content with 9,200 million dollars.

In the midst of this competition to create original stories, Netflix has opted for the publication of documentaries, which have become a strong commitment of the brand to develop new proposals.

As part of this work, one element that has highlighted the brand has been the regionalization of content and the interest they have gained.

Netflix activates Walter Mercado campaign

Netflix has activated the campaign prior to the publication of the Walter Mercado documentary that will be broadcast on its platform.

After the death of the famous astrologer occurred last November, his legend grew and Cristina Costantini, Kareem Tabsch and Alex Fumero They are responsible for telling this story, of someone who was one of the best-known psychics in the Latin American market, thanks to his popular appearances in television programs such as Primer Impacto, where he demonstrated with striking costumes that were the insignia of his personal brand.

“Mucho mucho amor: La leyenda de Walter Mercado” is a production that shows the work of the famous astrologer and the importance it had for the Hispanic community, where he became a benchmark with his well-known phrase that quotes: “God bless you all ; today, tomorrow and always. And may they always receive peace from me, a lot of peace (…) But above all, a lot, a lot, love ”.

The portrait of Mercado within this documentary seems to show his theatrical side with which he expressed himself when talking about the fate of the signs of the zodiac and regardless of the sign in question, he could not avoid his enthusiasm in reading each of these.

Netflix presents first images of #MuchoMuchoAmor: The Legend of Walter Mercado. The story of the Puerto Rican astrologer and psychic is directed by the award-winning Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch. July 8.

Documentaries, the new content proposal

Documentary series and documentaries have become one of Netflix’s most successful proposals, as have biographical series such as Luis Miguel.

The common in these proposals is the narrative with which they tell stories and that determines the impact that each of the personalities that are part of these contents has had.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that reminds us of the importance of the construction of narratives through which work standards are established.

From these work rules, guidelines are observed through which more and more new work elements have been determined that help to impose elements that help in communication today.

One of the last stories we saw starring Walter Mercado was a campaign for Doritos, where the famous character appeared in a creative ad that earned the brand conversation on social media.

« We are concerned with understanding the new generations, what motivates them and connects them with their lifestyle and thinking, which is why we know that these generations (Millennials and Generation Z) have a language strongly based on emojis, memes and videos through which they express what happens in their daily life.

Within this digital world, there are celebrities who have become relevant and iconic to refer to a phrase or everyday moment due to its originality. In this case, Walter Mercado has these characteristics, since he has a genuine and very daring personality, « explained Doritos senior manager at the time, Paola Ortiz.

