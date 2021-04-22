Netflix acquires ‘Shout It Out Loud’, film centered on legendary rock band KISS

VaDeadline report that Netflix finalizes negotiations to acquire future biographical film‘Shout It Out Loud’, story centered on the legendary rock band KISS. The outlet notes that the film is currently accelerating to coincide with the band’s final tour “End of the Road,” which has been delayed by the pandemic, although it is expected to resume this fall.

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rnning (‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’) has signed on to direct the project which will feature close collaboration in the production of band leaders and founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

‘Shout It Out Loud’ (a title derived from their hit song from the 1976 album Destroyer) focuses on the band’s early days in Queens, when Simmons and Stanley were just two misfit kids who had formed an unusual friendship. After recruiting guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss, they eventually formed their own band called KISS.

To differentiate themselves from the bands of the 1970s, they adopted a unique style consisting of Gothic makeup and spiked black clothing. Their distinctive looks, wild gigs full of pyrotechnics and other stage tricks also helped the band become rock icons in their own right.

After 48 years, more than 100 million records sold worldwide, many sold-out concerts and countless hit songs, KISS is still considered one of the best and best-selling bands on tour to date. In 2014, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Rnning will direct and produce the film from a script written by Ole Sanders, who in turn will be based on an earlier draft by William Blake Herron. The veteran KISS manager will also produce through McGee Entertainment alongside Simmons and Stanley.

The KISS film will be a co-production of Atmosphere Entertainment and Universal Music Group, with Atmosphere’s Mark Canton, Opus 7’s Leigh Ann Burton, Universal’s Courtney Solomon, David Blackman and Jody Gerson serving as producers. The executive producers are Dorothy Canton and David Hopwood of Atmosphere.